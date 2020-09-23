Decorate a Dear Evan Hansen-Inspired Cake September 23 with Food Network Alums

Social Selects continues its digital interactive experiences with Showboy Bakeshop.

Broadway fans eager to test out their baking skills in quarantine get the chance to decorate a Dear Evan Hansen-themed cake with Playbill Social Selects’ Baking With Broadway September 23 at 8 PM ET.

Click here for tickets.

Food Network alums Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas, Nevada, host the event, sharing their tips and tricks of the trade. The pair have appeared on Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and Wedding Cake Championship.

Streaming live from their shop, Sullivan and Lowry will teach audiences how to make a cast with fonant and more. On top of it all, the pair will share their love for the stage and discuss their favorite theatregoing memories. (Check out some Dear Evan Hansen merchandise to commemorate your own theatre experiences.)

Participants will receive an ingredient list for the mirrored glaze and edible decorative toppings, for those who want to decorate along. Audience members who wish to participate will need to come prepared with a pre-baked cake and frosting. Join the Playbill community for a fun-filled hour of decorating and socializing, including some informative quick-fire questions and hilarious kitchen gaffes.

