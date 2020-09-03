Decorate a Moulin Rouge!-Inspired Cake With Food Network Alums September 9

Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry host Playbill Social Selects’ Baking With Broadway

Theatre lovers eager to test out their baking skills in quarantine will get the chance to make a Moulin Rouge!-inspired cake with Playbill Social Selects’ Baking With Broadway September 9 at 8 PM ET.

Food Network alums Jared Sullivan and Stephen Lowry of Showboy Bakeshop in Las Vegas, Nevada, host the event, sharing their tips and tricks of the trade. The pair have appeared on Cake Wars, Cupcake Wars, and Wedding Cake Championship.

Streaming live from their shop, Sullivan and Lowry will teach audiences how to make a mirror glaze and answer quickfire questions about working in the kitchen. On top of it all, the pair will share their love for the stage and discuss their favorite theatregoing memories.

Participants will receive an ingredient list for the mirrored glaze and edible decorative toppings, for those who want to decorate along. Audience members who wish to participate will need to come prepared with a prebaked cake and frosting. Join the Playbill community for a fun-filled hour of decorating and socializing, including some informative quick-fire questions and hilarious kitchen gaffes.