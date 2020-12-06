Decorate Your Tree With These Festive Broadway Show Ornaments

From Broadway Cares’ Norma Desmond to Hamilton and Wicked, the Playbill Store has plenty of holiday flair for your tree.

It’s never too late to add some Broadway flair to your holiday tree—and this season the Playbill Store has plenty of ornaments to choose from. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s something to please the theatre fan in your life.

Highlights include Broadway Cares’ annual ornament, this year featuring Glenn Close as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard. Sales benefit the theatre community's nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organization.

Popular shows also have a number of ornaments that are new this year. There’s the Wizard from Wicked, the Hamilton logo with “who lives, who dies, who tells your story” emblazoned around it, and the symbol of all things Canadian: a moose from Come From Away.

In addition, Disney on Broadway has several options like a decorative glass ball from Frozen, baby Simba from The Lion King, the Aladdin show logo , and Mary Poppins’ umbrella .