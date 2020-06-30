Del Hughes Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management Announce 2020 Recipients

The Stage Managers’ Association will also recognize Robert Sutherland-Cohen with The Founders Award.

Philadelphia-based stage manager Patreshettarlini (Pat) Adams and Chicago-based stage manager Alden J. Vasquez have been named recipients of the 2020 Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art of Stage Management from the Stage Managers' Association. Instituted in 1986, the award was named for Del Hughes, a Broadway and television stage manager as well as a TV director from 1933 through the 1970s.

The SMA will also recognize Robert Sutherland-Cohen with The Founders Award, for embodying the values expressed by the founders of the SMA through Sutherland-Cohen’s work, teaching, writing, and service to the SMA.

Adams is the resident stage manager at The Wilma Theater and has been with the organization since 1996. During her 30 years as a member of Actors’ Equity, Adams' career has included work at New Jersey's Crossroads Theatre, Georgia's National Black Arts Festival, and North Carolina's the National Black Theater Festival.

Vasquez has been a stage manager for 36 years and is currently a production stage manager at the Goodman Theatre. Among his other credits are productions at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Trinity Rep, Peninsula Players, Manhattan Theatre Club, Arizona Theatre Company, Madison Theatre Company, and Chicago’s Remains Theatre and Teatro Vista Theatre Company.

Sutherland-Cohen’s production stage management credits span Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional theatre, New York City Opera, and Lincoln Center Festivals. He was also the Tropicana Entertainment Operations Manager for a decade and is a SMA founding member and past chairperson.

Honorees are chosen each February from nominations submitted by industry members. The Del Hughes Awards Event will take place virtually September 21, with details to be announced.

For more information about SMA, visit StageManagers.org.