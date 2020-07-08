Denis Jones Joins Playbill Live to Talk Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas, More on The Broadway Q&A

The Tony-nominated choreographer will answer your questions during the July 8 live stream.

Denis Jones goes live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, July 8. The Tony Award-nominated choreographer will answer questions about staging Tootsie, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream. Catch the broadcast above beginning at 1 PM ET

To submit a question for Jones, click here. You might see Jones answer it live, or even get the opportunity to join the stream and ask him yourself.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Also coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.