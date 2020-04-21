Denise Gough, Arthur Darville, More Set for BBC Short Play Showcase Unprecedented

The digital short plays will air as part of the BBC Arts’ Culture in Quarantine initiative.

Dozens of U.K. stage, film, and television stars have been tapped for the upcoming short digital play series Unprecedented: Real Time Theatre From a State of Isolation, including two-time Olivier Award winner Denise Gough and Broadway alum Arthur Darvill. Other notable stage performers joining Gough (Angels in America) and Darvill (Once) are Olivier winner Monica Dolan (All About Eve), Jodie McNee (Faustus: That Damned Woman), Rory Keenan (Long Day's Journey Into Night), and Gemma Arterton (Saint Joan).

The shorts will air as part BBC Arts’ Culture in Quarantine initiative with playwrights Jennifer Haley, James Graham, Jasmine Lee-Jones, Duncan Macmillan, and more previously reported creators. They'll craft over a dozen new works, which will each be presented using digital conferencing technology and combining live and pre-recorded material. The series plans to go live in May after initially setting its sights on April.

Also attached to perform are Sadia Ahmed, Kae Alexander, Esh Alladi, Patricia Allison, Julian Barratt, Paul Chahidi, Ines De Clercq, Risteárd Cooper, Natalie Dew, Erin Doherty, Michael Elwyn, Frances Grey, Kathryn Hunter, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Geraldine James, Lennie Jame, Sue Johnston, Lisa Kerr, Rory Kinnear, Laurie Kynaston, Alex Lawther, Archie Madekwe, Anna Madeley, Marcello Magni, Lucianne McEvoy, Cecilia Noble, James Norton, Enyi Okoronkwo, Abraham Popoola, Boadicea Ricketts, Golda Rosheuvel, Sid Sagar, Rochenda Sandall, Gyuri Sarossy, Kiruna Stamell, Rebekah Staton, Alison Steadman, Rhashan Stone, Meera Syal, Stuart Thompson, Amy Trigg, Dickon Tyrell, Olivia Williams, Gabby Wong, Fenella Woolgar, and Sargon Yelda.

Curated by Headlong, Century Films, and BBC Arts, Unprecedented explores our rapidly evolving world, responding to how perceptions of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate, and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale.

