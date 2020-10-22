Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself Will Premiere on Hulu in 2021

Directed by Frank Oz, the filmed version of the solo show makes its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival, currently taking place through October 25.

Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, which played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an extended engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, will debut on Hulu January 22, 2021. Directed by Frank Oz, the film currently makes its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival, taking place through October 25. The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities. In a statement, Oz said, “One of the things I love about In & Of Itself is that it can’t be explained. It has to be seen. And now it can be—on Hulu. And I can’t wait to hear people’s reaction to it.” Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.

In & Of Itself, Produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Celebrates 200 Performances In & Of Itself, Produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Celebrates 200 Performances 6 PHOTOS