Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself Will Premiere on Hulu in 2021

Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself Will Premiere on Hulu in 2021
By Andrew Gans
Oct 22, 2020
 
Directed by Frank Oz, the filmed version of the solo show makes its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival, currently taking place through October 25.
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_3 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio in the Off-Broadway production of In & Of Itself. Matthew Murphy

Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, which played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an extended engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse, will debut on Hulu January 22, 2021.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film currently makes its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival, taking place through October 25. The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

In a statement, Oz said, “One of the things I love about In & Of Itself is that it can’t be explained. It has to be seen. And now it can be—on Hulu. And I can’t wait to hear people’s reaction to it.”

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.

In & Of Itself, Produced by Neil Patrick Harris, Celebrates 200 Performances

Derek DelGaudio’s solo show played its 200th performance at the Daryl Roth Theatre October 12.

6 PHOTOS
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Company of IN & OF ITSELF_HR.jpg
Company Adam Nemser
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Frank Oz, Forbes Candlish, Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, Vanessa Lauren, Zoe Chapin, Jake Friedman, Shea Martin_HR.jpg
Frank Oz, Forbes Candlish, Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, Vanessa Lauren, Zoe Chapin, Jake Friedman, and Shea Martin Adam Nemser
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz (3)_HR.jpg
Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, and Frank Oz Adam Nemser
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz (2)_HR.jpg
Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, and Frank Oz Adam Nemser
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, Frank Oz_HR.jpg
Neil Patrick Harris, Derek DelGaudio, and Frank Oz Adam Nemser
In_&_Of_Itself_200th_Performance_Neil Patrick Harris_HR.jpg
Neil Patrick Harris Adam Nemser
