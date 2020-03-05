Derek Hough Joins High School Musical: The Musical: The Series for Season 2

The Dancing With the Stars champion will appear in a key role on the Disney+ series.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just gained a new player on its roster. The Disney+ show will welcome Derek Hough (Dancing With the Stars, World of Dance) as a recurring cast member in Season 2, according to Deadline.

Hough is slated to play Zack, Miss Jenn’s ex-boyfriend. The high school drama teacher (played by Broadway alum Kate Reinders) will come up against her ex when he returns to Salt Lake City to reach drama at East High’s biggest rival: North High.

The first season of the mockumentary series, created and executive produced by Broadway scribe Tim Federle, chronicled the students of the “real” East High as they put on their first production of High School Musical in the school’s history. But now that the crew successfully made it through opening night of the fall production, we’ll see them take on Beauty and the Beast for their spring musical.

The series stars Joshua Bassett as Ricky and Olivia Rodrigo and Nini, best friends turned couple turned exes turned co-stars [spoiler alert] turned couple again. The series also stars regulars Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee’, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, and Mark St. Cyr.

Hough was previously seen as Corny Collins in NBC's Hairspray Live! back in 2016. He made his Broadway debut as a replacement in the cast of Burn the Floor in 2010.

