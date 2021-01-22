Derek Jacobi Joins Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath in Filmed Version of Romeo & Juliet

Nick Evans directs the Shakespeare classic.

Derek Jacobi will play the Narrator in the upcoming filmed theatre production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet directed by Nick Evans. The Shakespeare classic will be available February 13–20. A portion of the proceeds will go to Acting for Others.

Stage and screen star Jacobi joins the previously announced Dear Evan Hansen Olivier winner Sam Tutty and Emily Redpath (P**n Flakes, Help) in the title roles, as well as Brandon Bassir as Mercutio, Daniel Bowerbank as Benvolio, Jonny Labey as Paris, Sylvester Akinrolabu as Tybalt, Helen Anker as Capulet, Marc Ozall as Montague, Lucy Tregear as Nurse, Vinta Morgan as Friar, Jessica Murrain as Prince, Timmy Driscoll as Sam, Tats Nyazika as Gregory, Iskandar Eton as Abe, and Ollie Tennant as Balthasar.

A founding member of the Royal National Theatre, Jacobi is a two-time Olivier winner for his performance in the RSC production of Cyrano de Bergerac and for his Malvolio in Twelfth Night. He received Tony and Evening Standard Awards for his performance in the RSC production of Much Ado About Nothing.

Producers Ryan Metcalfe and Simon Gordon said in an earlier statement, “We set out with some clear goals in mind: this production would give back to the industry, both directly by employing creatives, production staff and actors—some of whom had just graduated into a closed industry—and indirectly through a donation to Acting For Others, an umbrella charity that provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need.”

The filmed production will also feature editing by Metcalfe, production design by Jamie Osborne for Preevue, costume design by Natasha Bowles, original music by Sam Dinley, sound design by Olly Steel, lighting design by Elliot Smith, visual effects by Preevue, production management by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jim Arnold. Gwenan Bain serves as assistant director.

Romeo & Juliet is produced by Metcalfe Gordon Productions. For tickets and more information, visit RomeoJuliet2021.com.

