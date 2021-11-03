Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford, Kate Jennings Grant, More Join Pretty Little Liars Reboot

The upcoming HBO Max series is turning out to have a theatre-stacked cast.

The cast of the upcoming HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is turning out to have quite the theatre pedigree. Tony nominee Derek Klena, Lilla Crawford, Kate Jennings Grant, Robert Stanton, Jennifer Ferrin, Jeffrey Bean, and more have joined a roster already including Tony winner Lea Salonga, Elena Goode, and Sharon Leal.

Deadline reports Cristala Carter, Brian Altemus, and Anthony Ordonez have also joined the cast.

The series reboot, developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and based on the books by Sara Shepard, follows a new group of teens as they try to solve the identity of a mystery "Assailant" who is seeking revenge for the misdeeds their parents committed 20 years ago. No release date has been set.

Klena (Jagged Little Pill) plays Wes, a film school graduate with questionable intentions who’s also the boss of Tabby, one of the main teens in the series. Crawford (Annie) portrays clingy and periphery friend Sandy (IYKYK), while Grant is dance teacher Madame Giry (again, IYKYK).