Designing Women, New Play Based on Hit TV Series, Will Debut at TheaterSquared

Performances of Linda Bloodworth-Thomason’s play will begin in August in Arkansas.

Designing Women, the 1986–1993 CBS series about four very different women who run Sugarbaker & Associates, a design firm in Atlanta, is heading to the stage.

Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, who created the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated series, has penned the stage adaptation, which will make its premiere August 12–September 13 at TheaterSquared in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to the New York Times. The production will subsequently transfer to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Dallas Theater Center.

Casting and a director will be announced at a later date.

“What I really wanted to do was take those women as we last saw them and set them down right now,” Bloodworth-Thomason told the Times. “They’ll have the same history, be the same people, have the same attitudes, the same philosophies, but they’ll be talking about #MeToo and the Kardashians, and Donald Trump, and all that’s going on right now.”

When the series debuted on CBS in 1986, the designing women of the title were Dixie Carter, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, and Annie Potts; Meshach Taylor also starred as a delivery man who eventually becomes a partner in the business. The show regularly addressed social and political topics of the day.