Desperately Seeking the Exit Adds Another Virtual Performance

The show follows the making—and unmaking—of the Desperately Seeking Susan musical in the West End.

After three weeks of sold-out performances, Peter Michael Marino's Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live has added a May 13 performance on Frigid.NYC. The show has been performed in-person all over the world in a production directed by John Clancy, but went digital following the ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19. Watch the trailer above!

In this solo show, Marino shares the tale of the making and unmaking of his musical adaptation of the 1985 Rosanna Arquette-Madonna movie Desperately Seeking Susan, featuring songs from Blondie's catalog. The show lasted just one month at the Novello Theatre in the West End, before finding a second life in Tokyo.

So what happened? In Desperately Seeking the Exit, Marino hilariously explores how his musical went from a seedling idea to a short-lived production to international sensation.

Proceeds for the May 13 performance will be donated to Frigid NYC. Click here to buy tickets.