Desperately Seeking the Exit Adds Another Virtual Performance

By Dan Meyer
May 06, 2020
 
The show follows the making—and unmaking—of the Desperately Seeking Susan musical in the West End.

After three weeks of sold-out performances, Peter Michael Marino's Desperately Seeking the Exit: Online Live has added a May 13 performance on Frigid.NYC. The show has been performed in-person all over the world in a production directed by John Clancy, but went digital following the ban on mass gatherings due to COVID-19. Watch the trailer above!

In this solo show, Marino shares the tale of the making and unmaking of his musical adaptation of the 1985 Rosanna Arquette-Madonna movie Desperately Seeking Susan, featuring songs from Blondie's catalog. The show lasted just one month at the Novello Theatre in the West End, before finding a second life in Tokyo.

So what happened? In Desperately Seeking the Exit, Marino hilariously explores how his musical went from a seedling idea to a short-lived production to international sensation.

Proceeds for the May 13 performance will be donated to Frigid NYC. Click here to buy tickets.

