Diana Begins March 2, Starring Jeanna de Waal and Roe Hartrampf

The Broadway bio-musical about the late Princess of Wales plays at the Longacre Theatre.

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, begins previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night.

Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots) stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie (Side Show) as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye (Nice Work If You Can Get It) as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) with choreography by Olivier winner Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

WATCH: What Surprised the Cast of Diana Most About Their Real-Life Counterparts?

The production features scenic designs by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costumes by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, music supervision by Ian Eisendrath, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana is Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

