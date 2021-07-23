Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Star in Virtual Production of First Date Beginning July 23

Meg Fofonoff directs the Alan Zachary-Michael Weiner-Austin Winsberg musical.

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, former American Idol contestants and real-life couple, star in a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date beginning July 23.

Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the musical comedy streams for five performances through July 25 on Stellar. DeGarmo has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray and Hair, and Young's Broadway credits include Grease and Hair.

The cast also includes Kevin Massey (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, All Shook Up), Jennifer Sánchez (Sunday in the Park with George), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. The musical premiered at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2012 before a Broadway premiere in 2013, starring Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez.

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, storyboard artist Sue Schaller, film editor Nate Wind, director of photography Howie Michael Smith, musical director Julie McBride, musical supervisor Cynthia Menge, production stage manager Julie Devore, and stage managers Stephen Milosevich and Lisa Ann Chernoff. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau.

The band features Elena Bonomo on drums, Josh Plotner on reeds, Jakob Reinhardt on guitars, and Yuka Tadano on bass. Art Lab and ShowTown Productions produce, having previously collaborated on virtual productions of the musicals Disenchanted and Amour.

For ticket information click here.



(Updated July 23, 2021)