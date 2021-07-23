Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Star in Virtual Production of First Date Beginning July 23

By Andrew Gans
Jul 23, 2021
 
Meg Fofonoff directs the Alan Zachary-Michael Weiner-Austin Winsberg musical.
Hit_Her_With_the_Skates_Performance_2018_40_HR.jpg
Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, former American Idol contestants and real-life couple, star in a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date beginning July 23.

Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the musical comedy streams for five performances through July 25 on Stellar. DeGarmo has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray and Hair, and Young's Broadway credits include Grease and Hair.

Broadway_In_Bryant_Park_August_16_2018_HR
Aurelia Williams Marc J. Franklin

The cast also includes Kevin Massey (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, All Shook Up), Jennifer Sánchez (Sunday in the Park with George), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. The musical premiered at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2012 before a Broadway premiere in 2013, starring Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez.

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, storyboard artist Sue Schaller, film editor Nate Wind, director of photography Howie Michael Smith, musical director Julie McBride, musical supervisor Cynthia Menge, production stage manager Julie Devore, and stage managers Stephen Milosevich and Lisa Ann Chernoff. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau.

The band features Elena Bonomo on drums, Josh Plotner on reeds, Jakob Reinhardt on guitars, and Yuka Tadano on bass. Art Lab and ShowTown Productions produce, having previously collaborated on virtual productions of the musicals Disenchanted and Amour.

For ticket information click here.

Look Back at First Date on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi_HR
Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez_HR
Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi_HR.jpg
Krysta Rodriguez and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Sara Chase_HR
Zachary Levi and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Krysta Rodriguez_HR
Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Kate Loprest and Zachary Levi_HR
Kate Loprest and Zachary Levi Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Kristoffer Cusick, Krysta Rodriguez, and Bryce Ryness_HR.jpg
Kristoffer Cusick, Krysta Rodriguez, and Bryce Ryness Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Bryce Ryness, Kate Loprest, Kristoffer Cusick, and Sara Chase_HR
Bryce Ryness, Kate Loprest, Kristoffer Cusick, and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez_HR 1.jpg
Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez Joan Marcus
First Date_Broadway_2013_Bryce Ryness, Kristoffer Cusick, Zachary Levi, Krysta Rodriguez, Kate Loprest, and Sara Chase_HR
Bryce Ryness, Kristoffer Cusick, Zachary Levi, Krysta Rodriguez, Kate Loprest, and Sara Chase Joan Marcus
(Updated July 23, 2021)

