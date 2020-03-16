Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Will Be Part of Live Stream Fundraiser for Chicago's Season of Concern

American Idol and Broadway alums Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will be part of a live stream fundraiser March 19 at 8:30 PM ET arranged by The Beautiful City Project, a Chicago-based musical theatre company that exists solely as a fundraising arm for local charities and nonprofits.
This live-stream-only event, presented on The Beautiful City Project's Facebook and Instagram channels, will benefit Chicago's Season of Concern, to help artists most in need from the recent theatre closings in Chicago due to the coronavirus pandemic.
READ: Chicago's Be More Chill, Goodman Theatre, More Postpone Performances as Coronavirus Precaution
David Fiorello will be the music director for the evening, which will feature DeGarmo, Young, Broadway veterans, Jeff Award winners, and local favorites. Executive Director Jessica Needham will monitor the live-stream and answer questions and comments. Lorenzo Rush, Jr. will host.
Viewers can also expect performances by Justin Brill, Donica Lynn, Angela Ingersoll, Christopher Kale Jones, Jenna Coker-Jones, Matt Crowle, Katherine Lee Bourne, Jacquelyne Jones, Erin Parker, Erica Evans, Jeremy Peter Johnson, Brianna Borger, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Leryn Turlington, Will Skrip, Lucy Godinez, Gabriel Mudd, and David Fiorello.
Viewing is free with a suggested donation to Season of Concern.