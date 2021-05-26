Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Will Star in Virtual Production of First Date

Meg Fofonoff directs the Alan Zachary-Michael Weiner-Austin Winsberg musical.

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, former American Idol contestants and real-life couple, will star in a virtual production of the 2013 Broadway musical First Date.

Directed by Meg Fofonoff, the musical comedy will stream for five performances July 23–25 on Stellar. DeGarmo has been seen on Broadway in Hairspray and Hair, and Young's Broadway credits include Grease and Hair.

The cast also includes Kevin Massey (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies, All Shook Up), Jennifer Sánchez (Sunday in the Park with George), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island).

First Date, which features music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner and a book by Austin Winsberg, tells the story of Aaron (Young) and Casey (DeGarmo), two single New Yorkers on a blind date with nothing to lose, except maybe their patience and sanity. The musical premiered at Seattle’s ACT Theatre in 2012 before a Broadway premiere in 2013 starring Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez.

Director Fofonoff said, “We are all looking forward to the imminent return of live theatre. At the same time, I feel we have discovered just how much can be achieved by theatre artists working in the virtual realm and that work I feel will continue to be produced after the pandemic has subsided. With tremendous ingenuity, you can accomplish almost anything. We have a delightful cast in virtual rehearsal for First Date, led by the terrific husband and wife team of Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo. How wonderful it will be to see this real-life couple fall in love all over again.”

The creative team also includes costume designer Jennifer Tremblay, storyboard artist Sue Schaller, film editor Nate Wind, director of photography Howie Michael Smith, musical director Julie McBride, musical supervisor Cynthia Menge, production stage manager Julie Devore, and stage managers Stephen Milosevich and Lisa Ann Chernoff. Casting is by Alexandre Bleau.

The band features Elena Bonomo on drums, Josh Plotner on reeds, Jakob Reinhardt on guitars, and Yuka Tadano on bass.

Art Lab and ShowTown Productions produce, having previously collaborated on virtual productions of the musicals Disenchanted and Amour.

For ticket information click here.

