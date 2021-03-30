Diana Gets Broadway Reopening Schedule and Netflix Release Date

The bio-musical was filmed last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A schedule for the Broadway musical Diana and its Netflix film capture has been announced. The streaming presentation will debut on the service October 1, with in-person previews at the Longacre Theatre beginning December 1 and an opening night set for December 16, pending government approval.

Diana was in previews at the Longacre when the COVID-19 theatre shutdown halted performances March 12. In fall of 2020, director Christopher Ashley led a film capture of the musical on stage at its Broadway home.

Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. In September, Kaye shared that Equity-approved safety measures were being taken to protect the cast and crew while filming and that new material was being rehearsed.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan (the two won Tonys for their 2009 collaboration Memphis). The creative team also includes choreographer Kelly Devine, music director Ian Eisendrath, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Gareth Owen. Serving as producers are Producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group.

