Diana Gets Broadway Reopening Schedule and Netflix Release Date

By Dan Meyer
Mar 30, 2021
The bio-musical was filmed last fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeanna de Waal in <i>Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal in Diana Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

A schedule for the Broadway musical Diana and its Netflix film capture has been announced. The streaming presentation will debut on the service October 1, with in-person previews at the Longacre Theatre beginning December 1 and an opening night set for December 16, pending government approval.

Diana was in previews at the Longacre when the COVID-19 theatre shutdown halted performances March 12. In fall of 2020, director Christopher Ashley led a film capture of the musical on stage at its Broadway home.

Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, and Jeanna de Waal
Judy Kaye, Erin Davie, Roe Hartrampf, and Jeanna de Waal Gavin Bond. Costumes by Wiliam Ivey Long

Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. In September, Kaye shared that Equity-approved safety measures were being taken to protect the cast and crew while filming and that new material was being rehearsed.

The complete cast of Diana includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan (the two won Tonys for their 2009 collaboration Memphis). The creative team also includes choreographer Kelly Devine, music director Ian Eisendrath, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Gareth Owen. Serving as producers are Producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group.

A Sneak Peek at Diana on Broadway

A Sneak Peek at Diana on Broadway

8 PHOTOS
Lauren E.J. Hamilton in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Lauren E.J. Hamilton in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Emma Hearn and cast in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Emma Hearn and cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal and cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Kelly Devine in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
