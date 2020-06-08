Diana Huey and Jennifer Blood Will Take Part in Celebration of New Musical Works Based on Edna Ferber Short Stories

Off-Broadway News   Diana Huey and Jennifer Blood Will Take Part in Celebration of New Musical Works Based on Edna Ferber Short Stories
By Andrew Gans
Jun 08, 2020
 
New York Theatre Barn presents An All-Female Tribute to Edna Ferber with half of its donations supporting The Black Women’s Playwright Group.
Diana Huey and Jennifer Blood

New York Theatre Barn will present An All-Female Tribute to Edna Ferber, a free live stream celebrating the Pulitzer Prize–winning novelist and playwright, June 15 at 7 PM ET. Hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros, the celebration will be available on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube Channel.

The 40-minute event, introducing new musical works based on Ferber short stories, will be directed by Laura Brandel. Those viewing can expect a conversation with Ferber's grand-niece, biographer and estate executor Julie Gilbert, and excerpts from two one-act musical adaptations of Ferber short stories, written by Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby) and Sheilah Rae (The Belle of Tombstone).

The writers will present a song from each musical performed remotely by Jennifer Blood (Girl from the North Country) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid).

The company is giving 50 percent of its donations each week to a different charity that supports Black lives and civil rights. The beneficiary June 15 is The Black Women’s Playwright Group, which serves writers in the professional theatre.

READ: Black Lives Matter Resources 101

Ferber's works include Show Boat (which became the celebrated 1927 musical), Cimarron, Giant, and Ice Palace.

