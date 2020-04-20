Diana Phillips Tapped as President of the Shubert Foundation

The current board director will step into the role following the late Michael I. Sovern.

Diana Phillips has been appointed to take on the role of president at the Shubert Foundation (a private grant program under the Shubert Organization for non-profit arts companies). A board member since 2011—and currently a board director—Phillips will take on an expanded role as the organization pushes through the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a period of unprecedented challenge for countless not-for-profit theatre and dance organizations,” said Phillips. “At this critical time, the Shubert Foundation is privileged to be able to provide the general operating support that makes Shubert funding so distinctive and is more necessary than ever.”

Phillips takes over the position from the late Michael I. Sovern, who held the position from 1996 until his death in January. “As president for almost 25 years, Michael Sovern’s passionate commitment to the performing arts, his wise counsel, and his devoted service will always be an inspiration to the leadership and staff of the Shubert Foundation. I look forward to working closely with Executive Director Vicki Reiss and Program Director Amy Dorfman Wine, whom Michael so respected, and to building on his legacy.”

From 1988 until her retirement, Phillips was worldwide director of press and corporate affairs and an executive vice president of Sotheby’s. Prior to joining the international auction house, she was an account executive at Hill & Knowlton. She is a board director of the Shubert Organization and FXB USA, part of FXB International.