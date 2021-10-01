Diana: The Musical Arrives on Netflix October 1

Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role opposite Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye.

Just a month before the show returns to Broadway, a film capture of Diana: The Musical arrives on Netflix October 1. Check out the trailer above.

Diana, the bio-musical about the late Princess of Wales, stars Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The film was created using strict COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, including quarantine and routine testing.

Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck. Casting is by The Telsey Office.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath.