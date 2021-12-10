Diana, The Musical on Broadway Announces Closing Date

The bio-musical about the People's Princess will play its last performance December 19.

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical will play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre December 19. At the time of closing, the bio-musical will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.

“We are extraordinarily proud of the Diana company and of the show onstage at the Longacre. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the cast, crew and everyone involved in creating the show. And to the audiences who have shown their love and support at every performance,” said producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group in a joint statement.

The musical about the late Princess of Wales and her life as a part of the royal family began previews March 2, 2020, and resumed preview performances November 2, 2021 following the pandemic shutdown. It officially opened November 17.

Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana opposite Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath. Casting is by The Telsey Office. The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

A film capture of the bio-musical was recorded during the coronavirus shutdown and premiered on Netflix October 1.

