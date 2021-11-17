Diana, the Musical Opens on Broadway November 17 at the Longacre Theatre

The bio-musical stars Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye.

Diana, the Musical, about the late Princess of Wales and her life as a part of the royal family, opens on Broadway November 17 at the Longacre Theatre. Previews resumed November 2 after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana oppsoite Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath. Casting is by The Telsey Office. The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

A film capture of the bio-musical was recorded during the coronavirus shutdown and premiered on Netflix October 1.

