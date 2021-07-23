Diana: The Musical Sets Release Date for Broadway Cast Album

Cast Recordings & Albums   Diana: The Musical Sets Release Date for Broadway Cast Album
By Logan Culwell-Block
Jul 23, 2021
Watch Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye perform "The World Fell in Love" from the upcoming Broadway musical.

Diana: The Musical will release its original cast recording September 24, both digitally and as a physical release, ahead of the work's October 1 premiere on Netflix and return to Broadway November 2.

"The World Fell in Love" from the album is already available to stream; watch Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie, and Judy Kaye sing the track above.

Co-produced by composer and Bon Jovi founding member David Bryan and music supervisor Ian Eisendrath, the album was recorded during the shutdown.

READ: Diana Will Return to Broadway Sooner Than Planned

Diana: The Musical tells the story of Princess Diana, with book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics by Bryan, both Tony winners for their work on Memphis. The production was in previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre when COVID-19 shutdown Broadway performances last year. The cast reassembled to film the production on stage late last year, with that filming set to premiere on Netflix ahead of the show's return to Broadway.

De Waal stars in the title role, with Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Tony winner Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. They lead a cast that includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Christopher Ashley directs the production, leading a creative team that includes choreographer Kelly Devine, music director Ian Eisendrath, scenic designer David Zinn, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Natasha Katz, and sound designer Gareth Owen. Serving as producers are Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

Lauren E.J. Hamilton in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Emma Hearn and cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Jeanna de Waal and cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Cast in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
Kelly Devine in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital
