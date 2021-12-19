Diana, The Musical Takes Final Bow on Broadway December 19

The bio-musical about the late Princess of Wales opened in November.

The Broadway production of Diana, The Musical plays its final performance at the Longacre Theatre December 19. At the time of closing, the bio-musical will have played 16 previews and 33 regular performances.

The musical about the People's Princess and her life as a part of the royal family began previews March 2, 2020, and resumed preview performances November 2, 2021 following the pandemic shutdown. It officially opened November 17. A film capture of the bio-musical was recorded during the hiatus and premiered on Netflix October 1.

Jeanna de Waal stars as Diana opposite Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Richard Gatta, Alex Hairston, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Libby Lloyd, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Anthony Murphy, Kristen Faith Oei, Laura Stracko, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Michael Williams.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine, musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath, and music direction by Ted Arthur. Diana features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, hair design by Paul Huntley, and makeup design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by The Telsey Office. The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.