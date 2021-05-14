Diana Will Return to Broadway Sooner Than Planned

By Dan Meyer
May 14, 2021
The bio-musical was most recently slated to begin previews December 1.
Jeanna de Waal in <i>Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal in Diana Evan Zimmerman/MurphyMade

Diana, the bio-musical about the late Princess of Wales, will return to Broadway sooner than anticipated, with producers moving up previews to November 2 with an opening night now set for November 17 at the Longacre Theatre. As previously announced, the film capture of the new musical will still premiere on Netflix October 1.

Tickets for the Broadway engagement are now on sale, with refunds or exchanges available until two hours before the performance through January 17, 2022.

in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital

“We are very happy to get our company back onstage a month earlier than we had anticipated and are eager to safely welcome audiences back to the Longacre Theatre,” said Diana producers. “We are also eager to move forward with our cast and company with a firm commitment to the list of actionable items we have created together to help make both Diana and our industry a more inclusive, equitable, and safe space in which to work.”

READ: As Broadway Prepares for Reopening, Artists Talk Returning 'Stronger and Better Than We Were Before'

Producers confirmed that the complete initial cast would return, with Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Rounding out the ensemble of Diana are Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

Diana has a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics David Bryan. Christopher Ashley directs with choreography by Kelly Devine and musical supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

The show is produced by Beth Williams of Grove Entertainment, Frank Marshall, and The Araca Group.

