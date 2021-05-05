Digital Production of Closer Than Ever, With West End Favorites and More, Coming This Fall

The production will feature The X Factor winner Dalton Harris along with West End stars Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, and Grace Mouat.

A digital production of Richard Maltby Jr and David Shire’s Closer Than Ever is coming to BroadwayHD this fall. The production will star U.K. The X Factor winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), and Grace Mouat (Six). Closer Than Ever features a quartet of performers as they muse on lust, romance, marriage, ageing, unrequited love, obsession, and more in an exploration of what it means to be human and to love. Presented in partnership with Ginger Quiff Media, the streaming presentation aims to signal the resurgence of the U.K.’s theatre scene after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Serving on the creative team are co-directors Stacey Haynes, Maltby Jr., and Shire and producers Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and Gio Messale of BroadwayHD. A production of Closer Than Ever was staged Off-Broadway in 2012 at the York Theatre, starring Jenn Colella, George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, and Sal Viviano.

