Digital Production of Closer Than Ever, With West End Favorites and More, Coming This Fall

By Dan Meyer
May 05, 2021
 
The production will feature The X Factor winner Dalton Harris along with West End stars Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, and Grace Mouat.
Dalton Harris Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

A digital production of Richard Maltby Jr and David Shire’s Closer Than Ever is coming to BroadwayHD this fall. The production will star U.K. The X Factor winner Dalton Harris, along with West End stars Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Kerry Ellis (Wicked), and Grace Mouat (Six).

Closer Than Ever features a quartet of performers as they muse on lust, romance, marriage, ageing, unrequited love, obsession, and more in an exploration of what it means to be human and to love.

Presented in partnership with Ginger Quiff Media, the streaming presentation aims to signal the resurgence of the U.K.’s theatre scene after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Serving on the creative team are co-directors Stacey Haynes, Maltby Jr., and Shire and producers Thomas Hopkins and Michael Quinn of Ginger Quiff Media and Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley, and Gio Messale of BroadwayHD.

A production of Closer Than Ever was staged Off-Broadway in 2012 at the York Theatre, starring Jenn Colella, George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, and Sal Viviano.

York Theatre Company presents the first New York City revival of the hit Off-Broadway revue Closer Than Ever, featuring the lyrics of Richard Maltby, Jr. and the music of David Shire at The York Theatre at Saint Peter’s opening June 20 for a run through July 14. Read the Playbill.com story.

8 PHOTOS
George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, Sal Viviano and Jenn Colella
George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, Sal Viviano and Jenn Colella Carol Rosegg
Jenn Colella and Danny Weller
Jenn Colella and Danny Weller Carol Rosegg
George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, Sal Viviano and Jenn Colella
George Dvorsky, Christiane Noll, Sal Viviano and Jenn Colella Carol Rosegg
George Dvorsky
George Dvorsky Carol Rosegg
Christiane Noll
Christiane Noll Carol Rosegg
Sal Viviano
Sal Viviano Carol Rosegg
Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll and George Dvorsky
Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll and George Dvorsky Carol Rosegg
Sal Viviano, Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll and George Dvorsky
Sal Viviano, Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll and George Dvorsky Carol Rosegg
