Director Walter Bobbie Will Answer Questions on The Broadway Q&A

Submit your question now, and you might get to ask it live on Playbill and The Growing Studio's series.

Walter Bobbie will go live on The Broadway Q&A Series, presented by Playbill and The Growing Studio, June 29 at 1 PM ET.

The Tony-winning director and performer will answer questions about shifting careers from performing to directing, and working on Chicago, Bright Star, Sweet Charity, and more during the hour-long chat, which will be available to watch on demand following the live stream.

To submit a question for Bobbie, click here.

The Broadway Q&A Series presents live interviews with Broadway professionals on Mondays and Wednesdays. All streams are hosted on Playbill.com and on Playbill's YouTube channel and Facebook page from 1–2 PM ET. Following the stream, interviews are available on demand at Playbill.com/BroadwayQandA.

Coming up on The Broadway Q&A Series are Jerry Mitchell (July 1), Sergio Trujillo (July 6), Denis Jones (July 8), Andrew Lippa (July 13), Alex Lacamoire (July 15), Kathleen Marshall (July 22), Scott Ellis (July 27), and Conor McPherson (July 29).

The Growing Studio offers classes, training, and workshops with Broadway’s premier creatives. Faculty includes directors, choreographers, composers, music directors, producers, casting directors and agents in NYC, London, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and beyond. Visit TheGrowingStudio.com and @thegrowingstudio on Instagram for more information.