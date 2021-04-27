Disenchanted: Disney's Enchanted Sequel Adds Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays

Will the trio bring their musical prowess to the highly anticipated sequel?

Emmy winner Maya Rudolph, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown, and Glee alum Jayma Mays have joined the cast of Disenchanted. As previously announced , the film will welcome the return of Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey in Disney’s sequel to the 2007 musical comedy Enchanted.

Deadline reports the new cast additions' roles are being kept under wraps, but there’s potential for each to break out in song given their credits. Rudolph starred as Mrs. Parker in A Christmas Story Live! on Fox (not to her mention countless song-and-dance moments on SNL), Brown often showed off her pipes on the cult favorite NBC sitcom, and Mays was a regular soloist on the Fox hit musical series from Ryan Murphy.

Adam Shankman directs, with a script from Brigitte Hales, Richard Lagravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael Weber. Adams, Barry Josephson, and Barry Sonnenfeld are set to produce. The title is expected to premiere on Disney+.

Composer Alan Menken is also back and re-teaming with lyricist Stephen Schwartz for the film's new songs. The original film introduced such Menken-Schwartz songs as “Happy Working Song,” “That's How You Know,” and “So Close,” all three of which received 2008 Academy Award nominations.

Enchanted followed Giselle (played by Adams), a young maiden living in an animated, musical world that suddenly finds herself in real-life Manhattan. The film also included cameo appearances from the voice talent behind past Disney princesses, including stage favorites Judy Kuhn, Jodi Benson, and Paige O'Hara.