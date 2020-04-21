Disney and Dear Evan Hansen Alums Go Head to Head in April 21 Broadway Jackbox

Roman Banks, Meg Donnelly, Joshua Rush, and Larry Saperstein join Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello for the live gaming show.

The April 21 Broadway Jackbox features High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast members Roman Banks (Season Two's incoming new character Howie) and Larry Saperstein, as well as Disney alums Meg Donnelly (Zombies) and Joshua Rush (Andi Mack). Banks, who was seen on Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen (as the understudy for Evan, Connor, and Jared) joins fellow Dear Evan Hansen alums and Broadway Jackbox creators Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello.

Following a successful March 13 launch, the now twice-weekly Broadway Jackbox features Broadway personalities playing games from developer Jackbox Games while raising much-needed funds for The Actors Fund during the coronavirus pandemic.

Co-produced by Feldman and Boniello, the April 21 event will stream at 6 PM ET on Tiltify and Twitch (click on this link). Money is raised through donations from viewers.

In the wake of theatre and venue closures around the country, The Actors Fund is in essential need of support during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of fundraising efforts to help the organization, including Playbill correspondent Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley's twice-daily live streamed concert Stars in the House. Watch it here. To donate directly, visit ActorsFund.org.

