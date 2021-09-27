Disney Plans Musical Series Madelyn Square Gardens From David E. Talbert

The series will follow young Madelyn as she moves to New York to attend an elite performing arts school and follow her Broadway dreams.

NAACP Award-winning playwright and filmmaker David E. Talbert is developing a new musical series for Disney Branded Television, Madelyn Square Gardens, that will follow a young girl who moves from Mississippi to New York City to attend an elite performing arts school and pursue her dream of becoming a Broadway star.

Talbert will co-produce the Disney Channel-aimed project with wife Lyn Sisson-Talbert through their production company Golden Alchemy Entertainment.

Talbert recently wrote, directed, and produced Netflix's Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, and also directed the films Almost Christmas, Baggage Claim, and First Sunday. For the stage, Talbert is known for writing and producing a string of works that have enjoyed successful national tours, many of which were filmed on stage, including Love in the Nick of Tyme, What My Husband Doesn't Know, Another Man Will, and The Fabric of a Man. He is a 24-time NAACP Award nominee, winning Best Playwright of the Year for The Fabric of a Man and the NAACP Trailblazer Award. Love in the Nick of Tyme won the New York Literary Award in 2007.

Talbert is also developing Better Late, a single camera comedy series for Disney-owned ABC, and has a first look deal with Netflix.