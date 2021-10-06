Disney Princess – The Concert Tour Postpones Fall Dates

The musical performance stars Courtney Reed, Susan Egan, Aisha Jackson, and Christy Altomare.

Fall dates for Disney Princess – The Concert Tour have been postponed, with Disney planning to reschedule in the future. Deadline reports a Disney spokesperson confirmed coronavirus concerns as the reason for the delay.

The musical celebration of all things Disney features Susan Egan, Courtney Reed, Aisha Jackson, Christy Altomare, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters, Benjamin Rauhala, and Adam J Levy. Originally scheduled to begin November 1 in Macon, Georgia, the tour had stops around the country planned through December 12.

The 2022 February-April tour dates for the second leg of the tour have not been affected, although it’s unclear if Reed will remain on the schedule as she was recently announced to take on the role of Satine in the Moulin Rouge! The Musical tour, beginning February 26 in Chicago.

This isn’t the first time the show has made headlines for COVID-related reasons. Earlier this year, Laura Osnes announced she would not be getting vaccinated and therefore would not be participating in any Disney shows, which require immunization for all cast and crew. Altomare stepped in to replace her.