Disney+ Sets Release Date for Season 2 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

The sophomore season will feature Andrew Barth Feldman and see the students of East High take on Beauty and the Beast.

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will premiere on Disney+ May 14, the streamer announced today.

As previously announced, the COVID-delayed season will see the students of East High taking on Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Returning as series regulars are Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr, and Kate Reinders.

The second season will also get some new cast members, including Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Roman Banks, Asher Angel, Derek Hough, and Olivia Rose Keegan. The series is created and executive produced by Broadway writer-performer Tim Federle.

Inspired by Disney Channel's High School Musical film franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is a scripted, mockumentary-style series that follows students at a fictionalized version of Salt Lake City's East High School, where the original films were shot. The first season centers on the school's first-ever production of the stage adaptation of High School Musical. The series was part of Disney+'s launch line-up in November, 2019 and was renewed for a second season before it premiered.

