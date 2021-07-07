Disney Stars Will Sing Disney Hits in Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund

Four in-person performances will be presented at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre beginning July 22.

Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, celebrating the reopening of Broadway’s New Amsterdam Theatre and honoring The Actors Fund's support to the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic, will be presented July 22–24 at 7:30 PM and July 25 at 2 PM.

The four performances will feature classic songs from Disney’s Broadway shows—including the title tune from Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin's “A Whole New World,” The Lion King's “Circle of Life,” and Frozen's “Let It Go”—performed by Disney on Broadway alums Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Kissy Simmons (The Lion King), and Josh Strickland (Tarzan).

As previously announced, the stage adaptation of Aladdin will resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre (operated by Disney Theatrical) September 28.

“For 16 months, New Yorkers have been eager to start going to the theatre again,” said Disney Theatrical Productions President and Producer Thomas Schumacher. “The Lion King and Aladdin return to Broadway in September, but these four concerts allow us to welcome fans back to Broadway even sooner and give us a chance to raise much-needed funds to support the heroic work being done by the remarkable staff at The Actors Fund. We cannot wait to return to the exhilaration of musical theatre. For the first time in forever, we actually can.”

The Actors Fund has provided more than 16,450 entertainment professionals with grants totaling more than $22 million since the shutdown began in March 2020, an increase of more than 1000 percent over its typical grant support prior to the pandemic.

“Over the past 25 years, the casts, crews, and staff of Disney Theatrical Productions have been such valued members of The Actors Fund extended family," added The Actors Fund President and CEO Joseph Benincasa. "Their unwavering partnership has helped promote and support our many programs and services that provide vital assistance for our performing arts and entertainment colleagues, who are in need now more than ever. Being part of the reopening celebration of The New Amsterdam Theatre with these special concerts means that even more people will be able to get the help they need."

All guests entering the theatre for Live at the New Am will be required to provide proof of vaccination. Guests under the age of 12 must be accompanied by a vaccinated adult. Click here for more information.

To celebrate the upcoming concerts, Brown, Scott, Simmons, and Strickland will appear on Stars In the House, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley’s live talk show that has raised more than $1 million to benefit The Actors Fund, July 7 at 8 PM ET.

Assisted listening devices will be available for all performances. The July 25 matinee will feature live closed captioning, available via personal devices. For more information, to purchase tickets, or to enter the virtual lottery, visit DisneyonBroadway.com.

