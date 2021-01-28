Disney's 4th Annual Women's Day on Broadway Will Take Place Virtually

The theme of this year's event is "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively."

Disney on Broadway's fourth annual Women’s Day on Broadway, celebrating International Women's Day, will be held March 12 beginning at 1 PM ET.

This year’s event—with the theme "Reflecting Courageously, Transforming Collectively"—coincides with the one-year mark since Broadway’s shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following its launch in 2018, the free event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities in a two-hour virtual event about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond. It aims to immerse participants in a series of conversations and inspire each attendee to drive change, make an impact, and discuss how to keep moving forward during this challenging time.

Additional program information about featured speakers and how to register will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit WomenOfBroadway.com.

