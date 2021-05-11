Disney's Aladdin Sets Broadway Reopening

The hit musical began at the New Amsterdam Theatre in 2014.

The hit Disney musical Aladdin, closed since Broadway theatres shuttered in March 2020 due to the pandemic, will resume performances at the New Amsterdam Theatre September 28. Tickets are now on sale.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The news follows the announcement, made on Good Morning America, that Disney's other blockbuster Broadway title, The Lion King, will return September 14. Disney Theatrical's third show that was playing at the time of the coronavirus shutdown, the musical adaptation of Frozen, announced in May last year that it would not reopen following the extended hiatus (a West End bow is on the horizon, however).

Based on the Oscar-winning animated film—which was more recently adapted into a live-action feature—Aladdin began previews at the New Amsterdam February 26, 2014, prior to an official opening March 20. The production received five 2014 Tony Awards nominations, including Best Musical, winning one for actor James Monroe Iglehart, who created the role of the Genie.



The Disney Theatrical Productions title features music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman, Tony and Oscar winner Tim Rice, and Tony nominee Chad Beguelin, with a book by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw.

Aladdin is designed by scenic designer Bob Crowley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, costume designer Gregg Barnes, and sound designer Ken Travis.

The New Amsterdam Theatre will follow New York State and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State’s guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

To celebrate the return of its two Broadway shows, Disney on Broadway is also offering a special package deal to purchase tickets to both Aladdin and The Lion King. Click here for more information.

