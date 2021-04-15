Disney’s Frozen Sets New Dates for West End Opening

By Dan Meyer
Apr 15, 2021
 
Check out Samantha Barks, Stephanie McKeon and more in costume.
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon Trevor Leighton/©Disney

Disney Theatrical Productions’ Frozen will finally make its West End debut at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane with previews beginning August 27 and an opening night set for September 8. The show was postponed twice, most recently in January 2021.

As previously announced, the production will star Samantha Barks as Elsa, Stephanie McKeon as Anna, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton, along with Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternating the role of Sven.

The ensemble will feature Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae, Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake, Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The Broadway production announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen post-pandemic.

Elsewhere, Frozen opened in Australia in December 2020, with plans still on track for eventual stagings in Japan and Germany. The U.S. national tour is also expected to start up again once theatres reopen.

BACK ON THE ROAD: National Tours Begin to Schedule 2021-2022 Stops Across the Country

Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage, with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Check out photos of the cast in costume below.

Take a First Look at the Cast of Disney's Frozen in London

11 PHOTOS
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Stephanie McKeon Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Samantha Barks Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Oliver Ormson Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Stephanie McKeon and Oliver Ormson Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Stephanie McKeon Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Samantha Barks Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Obioma Ugoala Trevor Leighton/©Disney
Frozen_London_Cast First Look_2021_HR
Obioma Ugoala and Stephanie McKeon Trevor Leighton/©Disney
