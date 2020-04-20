Disney's The Lion King Experience Now Available for At-Home Use

The free, interactive education initiative offers multi-course curricula exploring the theatre-making process.

In the wake of school closures around the country due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney Theatrical Productions is now offering a free, virtually accessible version of its The Lion King Experience, a holistic arts education program that provides students and educators an introduction to theatre-making through the lens of the international hit musical.

The web-based curriculum, launched in 2015, was originally designed to be facilitated in a classroom as an enhancement for schools producing KIDS and JR. adaptations of The Lion King through Music Theatre Internation, but with the new step-by-step guidelines, students are able to participate under social distancing measures.

The materials contain all of the tools needed for The Lion King Experience’s experiential theatre curriculum (an 11-session course for the students aged 8-11 and an 18-session course for students aged 12-15), including video instruction, at-home learning instructions, and student materials.

For more information, visit LionKingExperience.com. The at-home learning instructions are available on the homepage, and all sessions are unlocked for students and teachers during this time.

