Diversity-Focused Dance Series Share the Floor Coming to Broadway on Demand

The series is conceived and created by Newsies Tony winner Christopher Gattelli.

A new dance series, conceived and created by Newsies Tony winning choreographer Christopher Gattelli, is coming to Broadway on Demand International Dance Day, April 28 at 6 PM ET. Share the Floor will showcase BIPOC choreographers and those from underrepresented populations in the dance world

The inaugural episode features Richard Riaz Yoder and continues, weekly, with Ariana Debose, Savion Glover, Francesca Harper, Sasha Hutchings, Bill T. Jones, Sergio Trujillo, and more.

Hosted by Vasthy Mompoint and filmed at Open Jar Studios, the digital series offers both dance instruction and up-close-and-personal interviews with people working on Broadway and in the global entertainment industry.

Each one-hour program begins with an interview with that day’s guest artist, followed by a live dance class led by that artist, and culminates in a short Q&A. Throughout each episode, participants will hear stories from the guest artist about their journey with the hope of passing along their knowledge in a personal way and inspiring through positive encouragement and mentorship. Classes will cover a range of abilities and styles.

“The need to have a more diverse representation and equity in all fields, not just in our Broadway community, but globally, is not only demanded but long overdue,” said Gattelli (SpongeBob SquarePants, My Fair Lady). “My hope is that Share the Floor is something not just for the current moment but is a program that will continue educating and providing an outlet for artists to create.”

Following each live class, Share the Floor will be available for viewing on demand. Additional guest artists will be announced as the program continues.

The creative team includes creative advisor Phil LaDuca, technical director Mason Granger, associate producer and broadcast director Roberto Araujo, and social media director Richard Riaz Yoder. Gattelli, Mompoint, LaDuca, Granger, and Jane Abramson serve as producers with Araujo and Yoder as associate producers.