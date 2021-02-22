Dmitri Hvorostovsky Signature Roles Are the Highlight of Latest Met Opera Virtual Offerings

The Metropolitan Opera pays tribute to the late baritone in Week 50 of its streaming series of past performances.

The Russian singer boasted a repertoire of signature roles that included the title role in Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin and various Verdi characters, such as Il Trovatore’s Count di Luna, La Traviata’s Germont, and Un ballo in maschera’s Renato; all four are in the upcoming lineup (including two separate productions of Il Trovatore).

Hvorostovsky died in November 2017 at the age of 55 following a battle with brain cancer. He made his final Met appearance earlier that year, offering a surprise performance at the Met’s gala commemorating 50 years at Lincoln Center.

The free streams are available starting at 7:30 PM ET each night at MetOpera.org for 23 hours each. Check out this week's complete schedule below.

February 22: Verdi’s Il Trovatore

Also starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Dolora Zajick, and Marcelo Álvarez, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Sir David McVicar. Originally broadcast April 30, 2011.

February 23: Tchaikovsky’s The Queen of Spades

Also starring Galina Gorchakova, Elisabeth Söderström, Plácido Domingo, and Nikolai Putilin, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Elijah Moshinsky. Originally broadcast April 15, 1999.

February 24: Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin

Also starring Renée Fleming and Ramón Vargas, conducted by Valery Gergiev. Production by Robert Carsen. Originally broadcast February 24, 2007.

February 25: Verdi’s Ernani

Also starring Angela Meade, Marcello Giordani, and Ferruccio Furlanetto, conducted by Marco Armiliato. Production by Pier Luigi Samaritani. Originally broadcast February 25, 2012.

February 26: Verdi’s La Traviata

Also starring Natalie Dessay and Matthew Polenzani, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by Willy Decker. Originally broadcast April 14, 2012.

February 27: Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

Also starring Sondra Radvanovsky, Kathleen Kim, Stephanie Blythe, and Marcelo Álvarez, conducted by Fabio Luisi. Production by David Alden. Originally broadcast December 8, 2012.