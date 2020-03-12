Look Back on the Original Broadway Production of Les Misérables

The beloved musical opened March 12, 1987, at the Broadway Theatre.

Les Misérables celebrates its Broadway anniversary March 12, 33 years after it opened at the Broadway Theatre in 1987 (it later transferred to the Imperial, where it ended its run). By then, it had been running in London since 1985. Soon enough, it would blanket the globe, eventually being produced in 42 countries and translated into 21 languages.

A film adaptation was released in 2012, directed by Tom Hooper and starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, and Eddie Redmayne. The latest Broadway production of the show closed September 4, 2016, after playing at the same theatre as the original production.

Below, flip through photos from the original Broadway production (including the original cast and replacement cast members):

