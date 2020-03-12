Look Back on the Original Broadway Production of Les Misérables

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   Look Back on the Original Broadway Production of Les Misérables
By Hannah Vine, Marc J. Franklin
Mar 12, 2020
 
The beloved musical opened March 12, 1987, at the Broadway Theatre.
Les_Miserable_HR
Les Misérables Michael Le Power Trench

Les Misérables celebrates its Broadway anniversary March 12, 33 years after it opened at the Broadway Theatre in 1987 (it later transferred to the Imperial, where it ended its run). By then, it had been running in London since 1985. Soon enough, it would blanket the globe, eventually being produced in 42 countries and translated into 21 languages.

A film adaptation was released in 2012, directed by Tom Hooper and starring Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, Russell Crowe, and Eddie Redmayne. The latest Broadway production of the show closed September 4, 2016, after playing at the same theatre as the original production.

Below, flip through photos from the original Broadway production (including the original cast and replacement cast members):

Look Back on the Original Broadway Production of Les Misérables

Look Back on the Original Broadway Production of Les Misérables

The original Broadway production opened March 12, 1987 at the Broadway Theatre.

33 PHOTOS
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant and Judy Kuhn in Les Misérables.
John Norman, Frances Ruffelle, Colm Wilkinson, Randy Graff, David Bryant, and Judy Kuhn Michael Le Poer Trench/Bob Marshak
Les_Miserable_HR
Robert Cuccioli Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Melba Moore Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Debbie Gibson Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Maureen Moore Peter Cunningham
Les_Miserable_HR
Terrence Mann Michael Le Poer/Bob Marshak
Les_Miserable_HR
Catherine Hickland Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Norman Large Peter Cunningham
Les_Miserable_HR
Gary Morris Bob Marshak/Joan Marcus
Les_Miserable_HR
Tim Shew and Tracy Shayne Peter Cunningham
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.