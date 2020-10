Do You Know All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions of the Decade?

Ahead of the nominations for the 74th annual Tony Awards, look back at the past 10 years of winners.

As previously announced, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton) will announce the nominations for the 2020 Tony Awards October 15. The 74th annual ceremony will take place digitally later this year in light of the coronavirus pandemic. In honor of an incoming new class of winners, Playbill is looking back on the shows that defined the past decade, earning their spots as either Best Play or Best Musical in Tony Awards history. Can you name them all?

Can You Name All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions Of the Decade Can You Name All of the Tony Award-Winning Original Productions Of the Decade 40 PHOTOS