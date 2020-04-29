Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows?

Quiz   Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows?
By Playbill Staff
Apr 29, 2020
 
In honor of International Dance Day, test your knowledge of how well you know the choreographers behind these dance-heavy Broadway shows.
Dance has always been an integral part of Broadway. Many iconic choreographic moments have built themselves into musical theatre history, from A Chorus LIne's “One” to the “The Dance at the Gym” in West Side Story.

In honor of International Dance Day, test your knowledge of how well you know the choreographers behind these dance-heavy Broadway shows.

Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows?

Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows?

A scene from the original Broadway production of A Chorus Line.
A Chorus Line Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
Michael Bennett
Michael Bennett
Joel Grey and company in <i>Cabaret</i>
Cabaret Friedman-Abeles
Ron Fields
Ron Fields Kenn Duncan/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
The ensemble
Newsies Deen van Meer
SpongeBob Musical Opening 03 HR.jpg
Christopher Gattelli Amy Boyle Photography
Chita Rivera and Gwen Verdon in <i>Chicago</i>
Chicago Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Bob Fosse
Bob Fosse
Chita Rivera
West Side Story Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro (kneeling) in rehearsal for <i>West Side Story</i>
Jerome Robbins and Peter Gennaro (kneeling) in rehearsal for West Side Story Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
