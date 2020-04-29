Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows?

In honor of International Dance Day, test your knowledge of how well you know the choreographers behind these dance-heavy Broadway shows.

Dance has always been an integral part of Broadway. Many iconic choreographic moments have built themselves into musical theatre history, from A Chorus LIne's “One” to the “The Dance at the Gym” in West Side Story. In honor of International Dance Day, test your knowledge of how well you know the choreographers behind these dance-heavy Broadway shows.

Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows? Do You Know the 19 Choreographers Behind These Broadway Shows? 38 PHOTOS