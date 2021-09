Do You Know These Broadway Musicals Based on Movies?

Check out these Broadway musicals that began as films.

Film has long been a source of inspiration for Broadway, with many theatre creators re-envisioning the vibrant worlds of the screen for the stage. In September, the screen-to-stage canon will get a little larger when musical adaptation of the 1988 film Mystic Pizza premieres at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

In celebration of the upcoming stage adaptation, check out these Broadway musicals that also began as films, from modern classics like Mean Girls to cult hits like Amélie.