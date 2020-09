Do You Know These Tony Award-Winning Musicals That Have Been Adapted Into Films?

Look back at the movies that got their start as Tony-winning productions.

Tony Award-winning musicals have long been a source for film inspiration, transitioning from the stage to screen. With In the Heights coming and casting underway for Dear Evan Hansen’s movie adaptation, two more of theatre’s greatest works are set to enter film history. Do you know the other Tony Award-winning musicals that have been adapted into films?

