Documentary on August Wilson Monologue Competition Headed to Netflix

Giving Voice screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, winning the Audience Choice Award.

A documentary following six high school theatre students participating in the August Wilson Monologue Competition is headed to Netflix. Directed by James D. Stern and Fernando Villena, Giving Voice screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and won the Audience Choice Award. The film is scheduled to hit the streaming service later this year.

Founded in 2007, the August Wilson Monologue Competition exposes new generations to the work of the Pulitzer- and Tony-winning playwright. High school students nationwide are invited to explore Wilson's ten-play Century Cycle (including Fences, Jitney, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) and receive coaching from teaching artists as they prepare monologues for local, citywide, and national competitions.

John Legend has performed and co-written a new song for the film titled "Never Break," written with Nasri Atweh, Benjamin Hudson McIldowie, and Greg Wells.

Giving Voice is produced by Endgame Entertainment and Pilgrim Media Group in association with Endeavor Content, Impact Partners, Get Lifted Film Co, and JuVee Productions.