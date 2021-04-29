Documentary on Bringing Rent to Cuba Heading to HBO

By Ryan McPhee
Apr 29, 2021
 
Revolution Rent, executive produced by Neil Patrick Harris, follows Andy Señor Jr.'s journey to Cuba, where he directed the Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical.
Andy Señor Jr. and the Cuban cast of <i>Rent</i>
Revolution Rent, a documentary that charts the Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning Rent's 2014 journey to Cuba, will air on HBO June 15 and subsequently be available to stream on HBO Max.

The film is directed by Andy Señor Jr. and Victor Patrick Alvarez; the former, who previously played Angel in the Broadway production, helmed the Spanish-language staging, which marked the first Broadway-scale production from an American company in Havana in 50 years. Neil Patrick Harris (also an alum of the musical) serves as executive producer.

The announcement arrives on the 25th anniversary of Rent's opening night at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre. The musical made its world premiere earlier in 1996 at Off-Broadway's New York Theatre Workshop, with creator Jonathan Larson tragically and unexpectedly dying the morning of its first performance. His show would go on to become an international success, including a 12-year run on Broadway.

To Days of Inspiration: Explore the Evolution of Rent Through Jonathan Larson's Own Notes

In addition to following the production from auditions through closing night,Revolution Rent explores Señor Jr.'s personal connection to the musical and his own exploration of heritage as he brings it to his exiled parents' homeland. "I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives," he says, "and I'm grateful that Jonathan Larson's words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later."

The movie made its world premiere in 2019 at DOC NYC, subsequently screening at the Miami Film Festival and last year's virtual edition of the Key West Film Festival.

