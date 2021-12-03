Documentary Spotlighting Reopenings of Tina, Wicked, Waitress, More, Will Air on PBS

The Great Performances broadcast will feature such performers as Adrienne Warren, Norm Lewis, Sara Bareilles, Aaron Tveit, and Chita Rivera.

Reopening: The Broadway Revival, chronicling the reopening of Broadway following the COVID-19 pandemic, will debut on PBS stations around the country January 21, 2022, at 10 PM ET; check local listings.

The Great Performances broadcast, hosted by Frank DiLella, will follow the casts and crews of Wicked, Aladdin, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress, and more as they reunite, rehearse, and ready themselves for reopening night.

The documentary will feature a host of Broadway artists, including Tony winners Adrienne Warren (Tina) and Aaron Tveit (Moulin Rouge!), Sara Bareilles (Waitress), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Alexandra Billings (Wicked), Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud), Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical), Rachel Tucker (Come From Away), Norm Lewis (Chicken and Biscuits), and Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change). Also featured: Tony winners Lea Salonga, Kristin Chenoweth, Chita Rivera, Laura Benanti, David Rockwell, and Andrew Lloyd Webber as well as Tony nominee Andrew Rannells.

“When Broadway reopened this past fall, our cameras were granted unprecedented access to these incredible shows and the wonderful actors who bring them to life eight times a week. This hour will take viewers on a journey even we never saw coming,” said executive producer Stu Weiss, chief creative officer at Studio City/PXL.

Cody Williams directs the project, with Weiss, DiLella, and Williams also serving as executive producers; Dudley Beene is co-executive producer. For Great Performances, Bill O’Donnell is series producer, and David Horn is executive producer.

The documentary will also be available at PBS.org and the PBS Video app.