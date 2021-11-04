Documentary Tracking Fiddler on the Roof Movie to Get U.S. Release

Narrated by Jeff Goldblum, Fiddler's Journey to the Screen includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the 1971 film's cast and crew.

A new documentary going behind the scenes of the 1971 film adaptation of Fiddler on the Roof will get a U.S. release in spring 2022 from Zeitgeizst Films and Kino Lorber, according to Deadline.

Directed by Daniel Raim, Fiddler's Journey to the Screen includes behind-the-scenes footage and images along with new interviews with film director Norman Jewison, underscore composer John Williams, production designer Robert F. Boyle, critic Kenneth Turan, lyricist Sheldon Harnick, and performers Rosalind Harris, Michele Marsh, and Neva Small.

Based on the stories of Sholem Aleichem, Fiddler on the Roof opened on Broadway in 1964, with a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick and a book by Joseph Stein. The heartwarming tale of Tevye the milkman and his struggles to maintain tradition among social and political upheavals in pre-World War I Russia became the first musical in Broadway history to play more than 3,000 performances, holding the record as Broadway's longest-running musical for nearly a decade.

Its film adaptation, directed by Jewison and starring Topol, was released in 1971, becoming the year's highest grossing film and winning three 1972 Academy Awards. A new movie adaptation is in the works, with Tony-winning Hamilton director Thomas Kail directing and producing and Dear Evan Hansen bookwriter Steven Levenson penning the screenplay.

Fiddler's Journey to the Screen is produced by Raim and Sasha Berman, and co-written by Raim and Michael Sragow, who also serves as co-producer.

