Dogfight's Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena, and More Reunite on Stars in the House September 1

toggle menu
toggle search form
Benefits and Galas   Dogfight's Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena, and More Reunite on Stars in the House September 1
By Andrew Gans
Sep 01, 2021
 
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's daily series benefits The Actors Fund.

Stars in the House, the daily live streamed concert series created by Playbill correspondent and SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and producer James Wesley, celebrates the 2012 Benj Pasek-Justin Paul-Peter Duchan Off-Broadway musical Dogfight September 1.

Guests include Tony winner Lindsay Mendez, Tony nominee Derek Klena, Nick Blaemire, and Josh Segarra. Watch the stream above beginning at 8 PM ET.

READ: Stars in the House Town Hall Event, Featuring Chita Rivera, Brenda Braxton, Kelli O'Hara, More, Sets New Date

James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky
James Wesley and Seth Rudetsky Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Stars in the House launched March 16 last year and has raised more than $1 million to support The Actors Fund and its services in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. It has also raised funds for the NAACP's Legal Defense Fund in support of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

New shows—streaming Tuesday–Saturday at 8 PM ET—feature performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Peter Flynn serves as streaming director.

Click here to watch previous episodes.

To make a tax-deductible donation to The Actors Fund visit StarsintheHouse.com/Donate.

Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena Star in Second Stage's Dogfight

Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena Star in Second Stage's Dogfight

Dogfight, a new musical by rising songwriters Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, opens in its world-premiere run July 16 following previews from June 27 at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre. Read the Playbill.com story.

16 PHOTOS
Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Derek Klena Joan Marcus
Derek Klena, James Moye and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena, James Moye and Lindsay Mendez Joan Marcus
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford
Diedre Friel, Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena, Lindsay Mendez, Josh Segarra and Annaleigh Ashford Joan Marcus
F. Michael Haynie, Nick Blaemire, Adam Halpin, Josh Segarra and Steven Booth in <i>Dogfight</i>
F. Michael Haynie, Nick Blaemire, Adam Halpin, Josh Segarra and Steven Booth Joan Marcus
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Lindsay Mendez and Derek Klena Joan Marcus
Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena and cast
Lindsay Mendez, Derek Klena and cast Joan Marcus
Lindsay Mendez
Lindsay Mendez Joan Marcus
Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena and Josh Segarra in <i>Dogfight</i>
Nick Blaemire, Derek Klena and Josh Segarra Joan Marcus
Derek Klena in <i>Dogfight</i>
Derek Klena Joan Marcus
Derek Klena, James Moye and Lindsay Mendez
Derek Klena, James Moye and Lindsay Mendez Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here for Playbill’s Theatre Coverage,
Resources, and More During
the Coronavirus Shutdown
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.