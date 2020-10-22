Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, and Jenifer Lewis Sing Out in Trailer for Netflix Musical Christmas on the Square

Debbie Allen directs and choreographs the new movie, featuring an original score by Parton herself.

Christmas season is approaching, and Christine Baranski is having none of it. The Tony winner and The Good Fight favorite plays Scrooge-esque town owner Regina Fuller in Netflix's upcoming movie musical Christmas on the Square. The entire town faces eviction as she tries to sell the land to a mall developer, but an angel with a country twang might bring about a change of heart. Watch the trailer above. Grammy winner Dolly Parton penned 14 original songs for the movie, and fittingly takes on the role of the angel. Tony nominee and Emmy winner Debbie Allen directs and choreographs. The cast also includes Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, Hairspray), Treat Williams (Hair), Josh Segarra (On Your Feet!), Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico), Mary Lane Haskell (Heartstrings), Matthew Johnson (American Idol), and Selah Kimbro Jones (Hidden Figures). The movie will arrive on the streaming platform November 22. The following month, Netflix releases another all-star movie musical: its film adaptation of The Prom.